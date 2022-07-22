Early morning fight ends with one man shot in Cayce Homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded to a shooting call early Friday morning and found a man with gunshot wounds in the Cayce Homes neighborhood.

According to police at the scene, three men were involved in a physical altercation at 630 South 7th Street, when one of the men produced a gun and fired multiple shots. One of the other two men was hit several times. The shooting call went out around 5:30 a.m.

The injured man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Officers located one of the men and took him into custody, but the shooter remains at large.

This shooting investigation is ongoing.

Officers survey a shooting scene in Cayce Homes on Friday morning. (WSMV)

