Woman killed while walking on I-65 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police fatal crash detectives are investigating an incident that left one woman dead on a Nashville interstate early Thursday morning.

According to police at the scene, a woman was walking in the lanes of I-65 South, near the Wedgewood Avenue exit, when she was hit by a red Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead on the interstate.

Police shut down I-65 South for the investigation for several hours. The scene was cleared and the interstate reopened around 5:45 a.m.

Pedestrian dies on I-65 South in Wedgewood. (WSMV)

