Woman killed while walking on I-65 in South Nashville
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police fatal crash detectives are investigating an incident that left one woman dead on a Nashville interstate early Thursday morning.
According to police at the scene, a woman was walking in the lanes of I-65 South, near the Wedgewood Avenue exit, when she was hit by a red Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.
The woman was pronounced dead on the interstate.
Police shut down I-65 South for the investigation for several hours. The scene was cleared and the interstate reopened around 5:45 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.