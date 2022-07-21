Advertisement

Woman killed while walking on I-65 in South Nashville

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police fatal crash detectives are investigating an incident that left one woman dead on a Nashville interstate early Thursday morning.

According to police at the scene, a woman was walking in the lanes of I-65 South, near the Wedgewood Avenue exit, when she was hit by a red Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead on the interstate.

Police shut down I-65 South for the investigation for several hours. The scene was cleared and the interstate reopened around 5:45 a.m.

