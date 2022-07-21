Woman arrested for attacking people, cars with a cane at Publix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a woman on Wednesday evening for attacking customers at Publix in downtown Nashville with a cane.

According to the arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Samantha Ahnefeld was seen chasing people with a can in the Publix parking lot on Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in downtown on Wednesday. The woman even used the cane to smash vehicles parked outside the grocery store.

One victim told officers that Ahnefeld smacked him in the back of the head with the cane while he was standing outside the Publix. The victim said he went to a nearby clinic and discovered he need stitches for a laceration on the back of his head.

Another witness told police that Ahnefeld was belligerent inside the grocery store, holding the cane over her head and swinging it around. She was then observed outside in the parking lot, striking vehicles with the cane, destroying one car’s windshield and driver side mirror.

The affidavit states that people then watched her throw the cane into the street, which was later found by officers. Ahnefeld also threw rocks at people in the parking lot and on the street before running away when police arrived.

Officers located Ahnefeld and took her into custody without further incident. She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and trespassing.

Ahnefeld remains in custody on $7,000 bond.

