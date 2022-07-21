White House announces climate change action

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Americans nationwide continue to melt under record temperatures, the Biden administration is now feeling the heat to take action on climate change.

On Wednesday, President Biden announced executive actions to combat climate change. This would include a 2.3-billion-dollar investment to build climate-resistant infrastructure, add cooling centers across the country and begin construction on the first wind energy areas in the Gulf of Mexico.

However, President Biden did stop short of declaring a national climate emergency-- despite above-average temperatures engulfing the globe.

Over in Europe, their heat wave is still ongoing with tons of wildfires. Here in the U.S., there have been 86 fires this month from dry conditions. As a result, more than 100 million Americans are still under heat warnings today, including portions of Middle Tennessee.

The heat will stick around through the weekend, with temperatures forecasted to be in the triple digits and heat index values around 110°.

