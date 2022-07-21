Tenn. child at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe after more than a year
Carter Neal, 13, was first reported missing in June of 2021.
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child who has been at the center of an Endangered Child Alert for over a year has been found safe, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.
Carter Neal, 13, was first reported missing in June of 2021 out of Tipton County. At the time, it was thought that he may have been with his non-custodial mother, Hailey Whitehorn.
Thirteen months later, he has been located safe.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.