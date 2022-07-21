State Muesum celebrates beauty of the Smokey Mountains

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State Museum is offering a new exhibit celebrating the beauty of the Smoky Mountains.

It’s the most visited National Park in the country, and Tennessee gets to call it home. The Smoky Mountains are on display at a Free Exhibit called " Painting the Smokies” at the Tennesse State Museum.

When it comes to nature, there aren’t winners and losers, but let’s brag a little here; when you talk visitors, the Smokies beat the Rockies, Yellowstone, and Yosemite hands down.

State Museum Curator Matthew Gailani admits it’s all about location. “Well, that is true. The Smokies are close to the eastern seaboard, and we have such a large population this way.”

The Smokies made their claim here thousands of years ago; Frankin Roosevelt gave them National Park Status in 1934. 11 million visitors a year, and certain subjects for paintings that could fill multiple museums.

Five artists started a national interest in this Mountain Range, 80 years ago. it led to more artists and tourists, and it keeps growing.

Matthew says, “Surely, the Smokies are a treasure in Tennesse and North Carolina; that is one reason they are the most visited National Park in the country, so it really is America’s, National Park.”

Of course, a visit is the best thing; what’s on the walls here is next.

