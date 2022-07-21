Staffing shortages force East Nashville wine bar to close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Staffing shortages and inflation majorly impact our local restaurants and bars. So much so that some have turned to close their doors altogether.

From the decor to the menu and a variety of wines, The Authentique Wine Bar has brought a glimpse of France to East Nashville for the past year.

“Wow, I created this place that people truly love, and I have to close it because I can’t find the right people to run it,” said Melvil Arnt, Owner of The Authentique Wine Bar.

Arnt says it’s hard to find good people, and the last of his staff plans to move on in the coming weeks. As a result, he is now forced to close the wine bar.

“Right now, I don’t have anyone. I actually don’t have the time to find six to eight people here within two weeks. It’s not the amount of time; it’s just very difficult,`` explained Arnt.

Since many are dealing with inflation, he’s even tried to offer competitive wages.

“I remember posting the $35 an hour, and people thought it was a scam. It’s not a scam. We are ready to pay good people what they deserve, but still, they rather work in a corporate environment,” Arnt stated.

The wine bar is one of four businesses he owns. With success in other locations like Once Upon a Time in France, he’s hoping the bar will still have a future.

“I hope to reopen it, and if I do, because of the staffing situation, I may have to cut down all of the hours and open three to four days a week instead of seven,” said Arnt.

The Authentique Wine Bar will close its doors on July 31st.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.