Smyrna treatment clinic owner convicted of distributing unlawful opioids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A federal jury in Nashville convicted a physician Tuesday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Smyrna clinic.

Officials said Hau T. la, 54, of Brentwood, owned and operated Absolute Medical Care, which closed in the Spring of 2021. According to court documents, La purportedly provided addiction treatment as his primary practice but prescribed opioid pain pills to some of his patients despite red flags for addiction and abuse.

AMC reportedly did not accept health insurance and charged patients $200-$350 cash, credit, or debit, per visit and was only open on Fridays. Officials said that La rarely spent more than a few minutes with the patients to whom he provided unlawful opioid prescriptions.

La was convicted of 12 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance outside the usual course of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purposes. The jury reportedly acquitted him of four counts. He now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on each count.

La is set to be sentenced on January 5, 2023.

