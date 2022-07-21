Police frustrated over repeat offender’s multiple arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old who has been arrested three times in a month is out of jail again.

WSMV4 started looking into why he had been released and learned much more about his troubling past.

A video showing four teens escaping from the downtown Juvenile Detention Center in 2019 shows Calvin Howse Jr., the same teen who has been arrested three times in the past month.

On June 27, Howse was arrested for drug and weapon possession and car theft. While in jail, police charged him with a different car theft.

A judge reduced his bond, so Howse bonded out on July 13.

Two days later police arrested him again, this time for evading arrest and for joyriding in another stolen vehicle.

“And not only that, to see that Calvin Howse was again armed with a gun, it was very surprising, and again, if our people are surprised, the community also should be surprised,” Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron said.

WSMV4 asked Judge Sam Coleman why he reduced Howse’s bond.

He said bond setting isn’t about determining innocence or guilt, it’s about keeping the public safe and making sure suspects return to court. Howse was given an ankle monitoring system and a curfew.

“Sometimes you have some that slip through the cracks, but we can’t throw away the whole system because it’s a system designed to do just that, to allow people to come back to court if they post bail and to keep people safe,” Coleman said.

Nashville’s juvenile judge Sheila Calloway said Howse is proof we’re not doing enough to rehabilitate troubled teens.

“We’ve got to do better as a system, as a state, as a country,” Calloway said.

Meanwhile, police worry history will repeat itself. Howse bonded out again on Monday, two days after his latest arrest.

“Our teams are not going to be surprised now if they encounter him sometime soon,” Aaron said. “We shall see.”

Howse does not have an attorney listed for his latest charges. WSMV4 reached out to the attorney who represented him on some of his previous charges. The attorney has not returned the call.

