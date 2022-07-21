Advertisement

Plans to improve dangerous East Nashville road move forward

By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - East Nashville neighbors are calling on the city to make Gallatin Pike safer.

This comes as a pregnant mother recovers from serious injuries after being hit by a driver who she says was driving too fast.

There have been thousands of car accidents along Gallatin Pike over the past 5 years.

In the fall, a teenager was hit at this intersection while walking to sip cafe to get some coffee.

Some believe it is too easy to speed down Gallatin Pike, making it dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.

The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) is working on a 4-year redesign plan for Gallatin Pike to narrow travel lanes, protect bike lanes with a buffer, add pedestrian islands in the center lane, and enhance pedestrian signals.

Over the last year, there have been nearly 700 crashes along this road, with five people dying in those incidents.

“I’m tired of this happening on our roads. There are many reasons why this is happening, and we need it to stop,” said councilwoman Emily Benedict. “The number one reason why it’s happening is that people are not paying attention or they’re choosing to drive too fast, and the city can do something, but really it gets to personal behavior behind a 2,000-to-4,000-pound vehicle.”

Some East Nashville neighbors want plastic posts to be put up right away along Gallatin Pike, narrowing the lanes and, hopefully, slowing down drivers.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WSMV crash plan
Lawmakers push to make Nashville’s roads safer
Mother suffers brain injury after crash
Pregnant mother seriously injured, family calls on city to crack down on drivers
WSMV pedestrian hit
Man struck by vehicle while walking on East Nashville road

Latest News

Several people hurt during turbulence, plane diverted to BHM Shuttlesworth Airport
Several passengers injured during turbulence; plane diverted to BHM/Shuttlesworth
WSMV Gallatin Ave
Residents call for improvements to dangerous East Nashville road
WSMV Gallatin Pike
Residents want safer roads in East Nashville
WSMV news flash
Thursday morning News Update