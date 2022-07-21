NES customers shocked by higher electric bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service warned customers earlier this month that their electric bill may be higher in July and August.

NES said it was due to an increase in national gas prices and high temperatures.

Some people apparently did not get that message. Instead, they got sticker shock after receiving this month’s bill.

When Parrish White checked her power bill on her phone this month, she could not believe the number.

“When I looked at it, I grabbed myself and said, ‘Is this really happening?’” White said. “Is this really my NES bill?”

The bill for her Antioch townhome is more than $200. White said that’s the highest it has ever been and about $50 more than last month’s bill.

Despite the high charge, the single mom said she has got to keep things running for her 2-year-old son.

“I have to make sure everything is working so he can run around, so I can take care of him,” White said.

White isn’t the only one.

One person WSMV4 talked to said their bill jumped from $172 to $299. A second person said their bill more than quadrupled from $105 to $479.

“The bill amount is crazy at this moment,” White said.

White works from home and like many she has been spending a lot of time inside this summer.

“It has been extremely hot and humid and sticky,” White said. “You don’t really want to leave the house unless you absolutely have to.”

NES said the heat is what is driving people’s bills up. NES said your HVAC system must run much longer to reached your preferred temperatures when it is so warm outside.

According to NES, TVA’s fuel cost adjustment has increased, meaning customers will pay more even if their usage stayed the same.

To save money, the company recommends using ceiling fans to keep air flowing and turning off lights. NES also recommends putting off chores that require electric appliances during the day and setting your thermostat to lower than 78 degrees.

“So how does that work for me and my baby if it is already hot outside?” White asked.

With the price of everything so high, like gas and groceries, White said she is adjusting to make ends meet.

“We still have to keep going and pushing forward,” White said. “We just pick and choose what we can put our money toward at that time or that pay period.”

White said she called NES to get put on a payment plan.

NES said customers in jeopardy of disconnection should call the customer relations team at 615-736-6900. The company said as long as we are experiencing extreme heat, customers can expect higher bills.

