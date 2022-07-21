Nashville hosts first National Black Caucus summit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, Nashville will play host to the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (NBC-LEO) for their summer summit.

The conference began on Thursday and wraps on Saturday.

The president of the NBC-LEO and current Metro Council member, Sharon Hurt, says this conference is all about showing the black experience in Nashville.

Over the next three days, she says more than 200 elected officials from across the country will be in town.

Hurt says the summit is an opportunity to network, share issues, and best practices of what each person is doing in their city.

“I think the black communities are on the rise, and I think that knowing that it is and ensuring people are inspired and are empowered to truly make a change,” Hurt said. “When the black communities are better, the community at large is better. Black Nashville is better, Nashville is better. You know they say poverty anywhere is a threat to prosperity, everywhere, so we’ve got to make sure that the best of us help the rest of us.”

Not only will they hold workshops, but conference goers will visit the National Museum of African American Music, tour the city’s four Historical Black Colleges, and participate in commemorative march for the late Rep. John Lewis.

The closing event will be the Jefferson Street Jazz and Blues Festival on Saturday.

