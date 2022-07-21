Man confesses to murdering girlfriend’s aunt after police rule it as suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police determined the death of a 48-year-old woman Wednesday to not be self-inflicted and instead was murder.

Metro Nashville Police initially reported the death of 48-year-old Christine Estok as a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home at 201 Barker Road in Donelson Wednesday morning.

Investigators said that 70-year-old Ronnie Phillips and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Pascha Baskette, and Estok, who is Baskette’s aunt, were inside Phillips’ home early Wednesday when it is believed Estok was shot.

Baskette told police that after she discovered Estok, Pillips pointed a gun at her, threatened to kill her, and prevented her from leaving home or calling for help. She ultimately was allowed to call 911 about her deceased aunt at 7:15 a.m. after she agreed to lie about the circumstances of the death and say that Estok’s wound was self-inflicted.

Phillips later admitted to shooting Estok during a lengthy interview at police headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Phillips is also charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping for pointing a gun at Baskette, threatening to kill her, and preventing her from leaving.

Phillips is jailed instead of a $725,000 bond.

