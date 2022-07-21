Man caught on camera taking campaign sign from Franklin front yard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was caught on camera tampering with a campaign sign in the front yard of a Williamson County home.

In a Ring camera video, the man is shown driving down the street of a Cool Springs neighborhood, parked his vehicle and got out of it. He walked up to the campaign sign and pulled it up from the yard and then proceeded to the front door and rang the doorbell.

The man looks into the camera with the campaign sing in his hand and said “No” three times while he waved his finger. He then walked away, threw the sign on the ground, and drove off.

The campaign sign was that of Bob Britton, a candidate for Williamson County School Board District 4.

“I was shocked and dismayed that someone would behave that way,” Britton said. “I think he’s threatening people and that is dismaying to me.”

Britton said those who support him shouldn’t have to deal with this.

“I’m particularly saddened that my neighbors and my friends and my supporters are being treated that way. They don’t deserve to be treated that way,” Britton said.

Britton said neither him nor the homeowners where the incident happened know the man in the video.

The incident was reported to Franklin Police.

“He did vandalize three other homes and took our signs and destroyed them,” Britton said.

Britton’s signs weren’t the only ones being tampered with.

Nancy Garrett, who is running for re-election for the District 12, school board seat, tweeted that her signs were being tampered with as well.

Good afternoon! For the last two mornings, unknown person(s) have walked onto private properties and tampered with my signs. I followed all laws about signs, so this is trespassing. Please be aware that this is against the law. Support candidates in positive ways! pic.twitter.com/2KzW25W9T1 — Nancy Garrett WCSB (@NancyGarrettD12) July 20, 2022

Britton said he will go back to that neighborhood to place more campaign signs leading up to the Aug. 4 general election.

“It’s shocking to me. Some of it is our divisiveness in our politics today,” Britton said. “I’m kind of shocked because I’m just a grandfather and I all I want to do is serve the children in my community and school system.”

His message to people was, as neighbors, people should be respectful of each other.

“I would like people to just relax a little bit and realize we don’t have to agree on everything but we don’t have to get violent about it,” Britton said.

Franklin Police said they got a call about the incident at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and the homeowner won’t be prosecuting the man caught on video.

