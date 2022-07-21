Man arrested for breaking into Bellevue apartments

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bellevue residents called police on Wednesday night when two apartments were vandalized by the same man.

According to the arrest affidavit, 20-year-old Mateo Diego, identifiable only by his Guatemala identification card, broke into apartment #275 at the Creekwood Apartment Homes complex on Highway 70.

Two witnesses observed Diego leave #275 and cross the hall to #272, which was unlocked. The tenant was not home at the time but his sister was asleep in the one of the rooms.

The sister awoke to commotion and found the several items damaged in the apartment. Among the items were a smart TV, numerous walls and door frames, a dining room table and a window. Diego attempted to break out the window from the inside to escape. The damage is estimated at approximately $2,000.

Officers also observed Diego to be visibly under the influence of alcohol. His eyes were bloodshot and watery, and his speech was slurred and incoherent. Diego also smelled of alcohol.

Diego faces multiple charges of vandalism, trespassing, aggravated burglary and underage drinking.

He remains in custody on $18,200 bond and his arrest is under review by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

