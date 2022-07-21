Advertisement

Jury begins deliberations in trial of man accused of planting weapons inside jail


By Jeremy Finley
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury has begun deliberations on the fourth day of the trial for a man accused of planting weapons inside the Downtown Detention Center while it was under construction.

The jury took the case around 4 p.m. Thursday in the trial of prison reform expert Alex Friedmann.

On Thursday jurors saw for the first time how Friedmann, accused of planting weapons inside the new jail, was caught. The video was shown on Thursday in the final day of testimony.

WSMV4 Investigates has been reporting how he’s accused of dressing up like a construction worker in 2019 to infiltrate the jail to plant weapons inside.

On Thursday, investigators testified they knew someone was posing as a construction worker but did not know who or why.

When that man arrived on Jan. 4, 2020, they led him into a room where he thought he would take an elevator. Instead, he was made to wait while police arrived and ultimately arrested him.

