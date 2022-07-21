First Alert Forecast: Early morning storms give way to sunshine and temps in the 90s

We’re starting off our Thursday with strong and severe thunderstorms producing heavy rain and damaging wind gusts moving through the northern Cumberland Plateau.

This batch of storms will not even last through the entire morning and will gradually taper off before the afternoon. Today will be another hot day with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon.

The good news is that the humidity will not be as harsh as it was yesterday. However, we’ll still have feels like temperatures near and into the triple digits this afternoon. A heat advisory remains in effect for southern Middle Tennessee through today.

Tomorrow will be, you guessed it, hot again with temperatures in the upper 90s in the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel like we’re in the triple digits once again for our Friday.

Saturday and Sunday we’ll see temperatures even try and flirt with the triple digits in some locations with a good deal of sunshine each afternoon.

Things do look to get a little more unsettled next week with some pop-up showers and storms possible pretty much each day.

Temperatures on Monday will stay in the upper 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid 90s.

