Advertisement

Family of three safe after house burns in Clarksville

Firefighters at the scene of the house fire on Grassmire Drive.
Firefighters at the scene of the house fire on Grassmire Drive.(CFR)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews were able to contain a house fire from spreading to other homes in Clarksville early Thursday morning.

According to Clarksville Fire and Rescue, four stations responded to the house fire around 4 a.m. on Grassmire Drive in North Clarksville.

Two people were rescued from the home and are safe, along with one other family member. All three received treatment from Montgomery County EMS at the scene. The American Red Cross responded to assist the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Gallatin Pike
Residents want safer roads in East Nashville
WSMV news flash
Thursday morning News Update
WSMV truck dented
Woman killed while walking on I-65 in South Nashville
WSMV truck dented
Pedestrian killed on I-65