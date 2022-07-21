Family of three safe after house burns in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews were able to contain a house fire from spreading to other homes in Clarksville early Thursday morning.

According to Clarksville Fire and Rescue, four stations responded to the house fire around 4 a.m. on Grassmire Drive in North Clarksville.

Two people were rescued from the home and are safe, along with one other family member. All three received treatment from Montgomery County EMS at the scene. The American Red Cross responded to assist the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

