‘Elvis’ actress found dead in Nashville apartment


Dukureh is pictured with one of her coworkers on her Instagram(Instagram)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An actress was found dead Wednesday, according to Metro Police.

Authorities said 44-year-old Shonka Dukureh, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in the 2022 Elvis movie, was found dead in her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children.

Dukureh was reportedly found by one of her kids unresponsive and ran to a neighbor’s apartment. The neighbor then called 911 at 9:27 a.m.

Police said her death is currently unclassified pending autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dukureh is known for performing at Coachella with Doja Cat, the hit song ‘Vegas.’

