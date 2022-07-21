Customers waiting months for repairs having to pay out-of-pocket for rental cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’re looking to get your car repaired, be prepared to wait weeks, even months, for it do happen due to shortages caused by supply chain issues.

Parts are taking months to arrive, leaving drivers having to pay out-of-pocket for rental vehicles.

Steven Hall has been waiting six months to get his two cars into the shop.

“It’s like being grounded with no timeline,” Hall said.

The reason?

“Unless I have the parts, I can’t put their cars back together,” Neal Hargrove, owner of Hargrove Body Shop in Nashville, said.

He said parts are hard to come by and manufacturers have no idea when they will be getting them delivered.

“You can pre-order them, but it doesn’t mean you’re going to get them,” Hargrove said.

He said he’s never had this many cars on his lot at once, just waiting. And while they wait, charges for rental cars are racking up.

Many of the cars on Hargrove’s lots have owners who are now paying hundreds, even thousands of dollars, out of pocket for a rental car.

“It’s just horrifying right now,” Hall said.

And the pinch is trickling down to Hargrove too.

“I could probably take in an extra 25 cars if I had the parts and had the room,” he said.

The good news is many insurance companies are working with customers who end up having a rental car longer than expected.

One insurance company said for an extra $12 a year, it would cover several hundred more dollars should a rental be needed.

While he waits, Hall plans to find out all his options as well and hopes the parts he needs come in soon.

“I walked into this hornets’ nest going, ‘Man, you have your hands full. I’ll get back with you,’” Hall said.

Here’s what you want to do to prepare yourself now.

Call the company your car insurance is with and find out what your policy covers if you should need a rental vehicle.

Now is the time to make changes and ask about affordable options.

WSMV4 Investigates reached out to several car manufacturers to find out what is being done to get care parts in faster.

“Toyota’s North American plants continue to face intermittent production delays due to supply chain disruptions. To minimize the impact, our teams are working diligently to do everything possible to lessen the inconvenience to our customers and suppliers. As the state of the supply chain remains fluid, we are still confirming the production outlook for July in North America.”

“During this period of unprecedented global supply chain challenges affecting multiple automakers and industries, American Honda is working to resolve all replacement part backorders as soon as possible, and we regret any inconvenience that our customers may experience due to these externally-caused delays. Since each delayed replacement part may face different supply challenges, we recommend working directly with local authorized Acura and Honda dealers to ensure that appropriate priority is placed on critical part orders. If a customer has concerns beyond the dealer’s immediate ability to respond, then customers are encouraged to contact Acura Client Relations (for Acura owners) or Honda Automobile Customer Service (for Honda owners) to determine if any additional assistance is possible. Each customer inquiry will be addressed by our customer service professionals on a case-by-case basis appropriate to the circumstances.”

