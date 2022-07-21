Advertisement

Congressional candidate files defamation lawsuit


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Congressional candidate and Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Conservatives PAC, a PAC aligned with one of his opponents, Wednesday.

Ogles said the suit calls on the PAC to take down an ad that accuses Ogles of not paying property taxes, highlighting false accusations the PAC ran on television in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. Ogles added that he believes that this was done to harm his congressional campaign.

The ad claims Ogles failed to pay his property taxes nine times in the video. The following is the transcript from the ad:

Narrator 1: “Andy Ogles failed to pay his property taxes nine times.”

Narrator 2: “Nine times?”

Narrator 1: “That’s right. Any Ogles failed to pay his property taxes nine times.”

Narrator 2: “Nine times.”

Narrator 1: “But as county mayor, Ogles supported increasing the sales tax and didn’t oppose a property tax hike or a marriage tax. Andy Ogles failed to pay his property taxes nine times.”

Narrator 2: “Nine times.”

Narrator 1: “Andy Ogles didn’t pay his taxes but supported raising yours. Tennessee Conservatives PA is responsible for the content of this message.”

Ogles issued the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

Ogles also provided his tax statement showing that he did pay for a property he was a co-owner of in Franklin however the payment was late.

