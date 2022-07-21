Congressional candidate files defamation lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Congressional candidate and Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Conservatives PAC, a PAC aligned with one of his opponents, Wednesday.

Ogles said the suit calls on the PAC to take down an ad that accuses Ogles of not paying property taxes, highlighting false accusations the PAC ran on television in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. Ogles added that he believes that this was done to harm his congressional campaign.

The ad claims Ogles failed to pay his property taxes nine times in the video. The following is the transcript from the ad:

Narrator 1: “Andy Ogles failed to pay his property taxes nine times.”

Narrator 2: “Nine times?”

Narrator 1: “That’s right. Any Ogles failed to pay his property taxes nine times.”

Narrator 2: “Nine times.”

Narrator 1: “But as county mayor, Ogles supported increasing the sales tax and didn’t oppose a property tax hike or a marriage tax. Andy Ogles failed to pay his property taxes nine times.”

Narrator 2: “Nine times.”

Narrator 1: “Andy Ogles didn’t pay his taxes but supported raising yours. Tennessee Conservatives PA is responsible for the content of this message.”

Ogles issued the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“It’s disappointing to see my opponents working with left-wing special interest groups to spread malicious and blatant lies about my character. Let there be no doubt, I have always paid my property taxes in full and to this day they have been paid. We will continue to pursue legal actions against these false attacks meant to smear my character and hurt our congressional campaign, and I will never stop fighting for the people of the 5th District to ensure they have the full truth as well. Out of desperation, my opponents knowingly lied by claiming that I supported a property tax increase. This false claim demonstrates my opponents’ clear lack of knowledge of the 5th District and its citizens. From my first day in office, I stood against any property tax increase. Furthermore, I vetoed a proposed property tax increase just a few weeks ago. Lastly, and perhaps worst of all, my opponents should be ashamed that they are using a special interest group to attack the wonderful people of Maury County for voting to pass a sales tax referendum. Maury Countians deserve better than that. The hardworking Americans across the 5th District of Tennessee won’t fall for these fake, radical-left attacks, and I will always fight for truth. We are excited to bring this election home on August 4th.”

Ogles also provided his tax statement showing that he did pay for a property he was a co-owner of in Franklin however the payment was late.

