Man who shot at officers captured in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement in Bedford County have apprehended a man who was considered to be armed and dangerous after a brief manhunt on Wednesday.

According to Shelbyville Police, Rosson Pickett was was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, following a search in Shelbyville that took most of the morning.

Officers were called to the Best Western on Madison Street early Wednesday morning to speak with Rosson Pickett, who is suspected of using a stolen credit card. Rutherford County deputies were also at the scene.

SPD reported that Pickett opened the curtains when officers knocked on the door, then opened fire with a handgun at the officers after making eye contact. Pickett was able to slip out of the room and escape on foot after a brief standoff.

SPD and Bedford County deputies were asking for the public’s help in locating Pickett.

Law enforcement search for Rosson Pickett, who fired at officers on Wednesday morning. (SPD)

