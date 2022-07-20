Advertisement

Ride-along participant request ends in arrest


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who requested to go on a ride along with a La Vergne police officer was arrested Wednesday.

Officials said they conducted a background check for 23-year-old Joshua Murrey after submitting the request to participate in the ride-along. They added that background checks are standard for any ride-along participant.

The background check report on Murrey came back with two sealed indictments for child rape.

On Tuesday, authorities contacted Murrey and invited him to meet K9 officer Justin Darby at the La Vergne police department. When he arrived, he was placed under arrest without incident.

Murrey was booked into the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office to be held before being transferred to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

