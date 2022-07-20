REPORT: Several Mid State counties at high COVID-19 risk level

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seven Middle Tennessee counties are at high risk due to the sudden increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Officials said that if you are located in a county at high risk, you are encouraged to wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. You are also encouraged to get tested and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC determines whether or not a county is at high risk or not is by calculating the case rate per 100,000 population with new positive cases per 100,000 population.

The following is a list of counties in Middle Tennessee and the risk level the CDC reports they are at.

High Risk Moderate Risk Low Risk Benton Bedford Cannon Davidson Cheatham Clay Decatur Coffee Houston Henry Dekalb Jackson Hickman Dickson Lawrence Humphreys Franklin Lewis Robertson Giles Perry Macon Putnam Maury Stewart Montgomery Trousdale Moore Warren Rutherford White Smith Van Buren Sumner Wayne Williamson Wilson

For more information on protocols and COVID-19 guidance, click here.

