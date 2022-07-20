REPORT: Several Mid State counties at high COVID-19 risk level
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seven Middle Tennessee counties are at high risk due to the sudden increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
Officials said that if you are located in a county at high risk, you are encouraged to wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. You are also encouraged to get tested and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
The CDC determines whether or not a county is at high risk or not is by calculating the case rate per 100,000 population with new positive cases per 100,000 population.
The following is a list of counties in Middle Tennessee and the risk level the CDC reports they are at.
|High Risk
|Moderate Risk
|Low Risk
|Benton
|Bedford
|Cannon
|Davidson
|Cheatham
|Clay
|Decatur
|Coffee
|Houston
|Henry
|Dekalb
|Jackson
|Hickman
|Dickson
|Lawrence
|Humphreys
|Franklin
|Lewis
|Robertson
|Giles
|Perry
|Macon
|Putnam
|Maury
|Stewart
|Montgomery
|Trousdale
|Moore
|Warren
|Rutherford
|White
|Smith
|Van Buren
|Sumner
|Wayne
|Williamson
|Wilson
For more information on protocols and COVID-19 guidance, click here.
