REPORT: Several Mid State counties at high COVID-19 risk level


The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seven Middle Tennessee counties are at high risk due to the sudden increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Officials said that if you are located in a county at high risk, you are encouraged to wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. You are also encouraged to get tested and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC determines whether or not a county is at high risk or not is by calculating the case rate per 100,000 population with new positive cases per 100,000 population.

The following is a list of counties in Middle Tennessee and the risk level the CDC reports they are at.

High RiskModerate RiskLow Risk
BentonBedfordCannon
DavidsonCheathamClay
DecaturCoffeeHouston
HenryDekalbJackson
HickmanDicksonLawrence
HumphreysFranklinLewis
RobertsonGilesPerry
MaconPutnam
MauryStewart
MontgomeryTrousdale
MooreWarren
RutherfordWhite
SmithVan Buren
Sumner
Wayne
Williamson
Wilson

For more information on protocols and COVID-19 guidance, click here.

