REPORT: General public does not consider heat warnings to be as serious as others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heat kills more Americans than any other weather-related disaster in the country. But studies show that people don’t take heat warnings as seriously as other forms of severe weather like hurricanes or tornadoes.

Extreme heat has been dubbed the “silent killer.” Just last year, more than 1,500 people died from the heat. That number is up 56% compared to the year before.

Meteorologists at NOAA believe that the general public is not heeding the warnings. Especially in the south, where it’s typically hot in the summer.

When surveyed, more people took a severe thunderstorm or a tornado warning more seriously than an excessive heat warning. But meteorologists want to stress that extreme heat is just as dangerous as something like a tornado or hurricane. In Miami, the ratio of heat to hurricane deaths is 15:1.

Pay attention to heat alerts with the heat sticking around for the next several days. Limit your time outdoors and ensure you’re drinking plenty of water-- even when you’re not necessarily thirsty. This will keep your body temperature regulated and help prevent a heat stroke.

