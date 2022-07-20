Police: Man charged after allegedly stabbing sister

DECHERD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his sister Saturday, giving her critical injuries.

Franklin County Sheriff officials said that Decherd Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Kelly Drive for a stabbing call around midnight on Saturday. When officials arrived, they located a woman standing outside her home with a large wound to her upper abdomen.

The woman told the officers that her brother had stabbed her and that he was still in residence. Officers soon located Alex Amos inside the home. After conducting several interviews with Amos, witnesses, and the victim, Amos was arrested and transported to Franklin County Jail.

Amos was charged with Aggravated Assault and Domestic Assault and is held with a $25,000 bond.

The woman was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester but was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center due to the seriousness of her injuries.

The motive remains under investigation.

