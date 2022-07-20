Advertisement

Officers put down dog following attack on neighbors in Lebanon

Lebanon Police, TN
Lebanon Police, TN(LPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wilson County family is reeling after an encounter with their neighbor’s dog had them hiding in their car.

According to Lebanon Police, officers were called to a home on Trinity Drive where a family was trapped in their car on the driveway and needed help getting into their house due to the neighbor’s aggressive Rottweiler roaming free.

The family told officers that the dog previously lunged at the family’s little girl and charged at another neighbor while loose.

An LPD officer was able to take the dog back to its yard and attempt to secure with the owner when the dog bit its owner and ran away. The dog then charged at the officer, forcing him to use his weapon on the animal.

An animal control officer arrived to transport the dog to emergency care but the dog died while en route to the facility.

The incident remains under review.

