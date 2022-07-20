Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Chief resigns

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Chief Mark Foulks announced his resignation Wednesday, effective immediately.

Officials told us Foulks resigned to pursue other opportunities.

City Manager Craig Tindall appointed Assistant Chief Mark McCluskey to serve as interim chief for the time being.

Interim Chief (MFD)

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as interim chief of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department,” said MFRD Interim Fire Chief Mark McCluskey. “I’m looking forward to uniting the men and women of this department and moving forward. We will continue to provide the utmost professional service to the citizens and visitors of Murfreesboro.”

Foulks has served as MFD Chief since his appointment in August 2015. Before his appointment, he served in Greeneville as the fire chief of the Greeneville Fire Department for the previous nine years.

