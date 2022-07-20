Lawmakers push to make Nashville’s roads safer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville ranks 24th in the nation for the deadly car crashes, according to Metro’s Vision Zero Action Plan.

Considering the distinction, Nashville’s lawmakers are working to make roads safer. Councilwoman Emily Benedict says she has been talking to the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) about redesigning Gallatin Pike. NDOT is on board.

Residents along Gallatin Pike are used to watching speeding cars in their neighborhood.

There are plans to install speed humps on Litton Avenue, near the Gallatin Pike intersection through Nashville’s Neighborhood Street Traffic Calming Program.

At least 70% of the people who live along Litton Avenue are required to sign off on the plans before speed cushions are installed.

Neighbors are still pushing for something to be done to make Gallatin Pike safer. Councilwoman Benedict asked Metro Police to send more officers to patrol Gallatin Pike to persuade drivers to slow down.

“The city can do things, but ultimately it is up to personal behavior behind a 2,000 lb. To 4,000 pound vehicle,” Benedict said.

Brian Dailey says his pregnant wife is recovering from serious brain injuries after being in a car crash along Gallatin Pike.

“Fortunately, the baby is okay, but that is another issue,” Brian said. “That pain medication is hard for her because she can’t take the stronger pain medication because she is pregnant.”

He is asking the city to have more traffic enforcement in the area to potentially spare someone’s life.

There have been other people hurt in serious crashes along Gallatin Pike. In November, a teenager was hit by a car while crossing the street at the Gallatin Pike and Ardee Avenue.

According to City-Data, there have been at least 10 deadly car accidents along Gallatin Pike between 2005-2019.

