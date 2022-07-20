Independent Tennessee schools show support for ESA program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday that over 40 independent schools have committed to making seats available immediately for students enrolled in the Education Savings Account program, pending approval, and invited parents to begin the application process.
Commonly known as school vouchers, the Tennessee General Assembly previously passed the ESA in 2019, establishing a program allowing a limited number of eligible students to directly receive their share of state and local education funds, which would ordinarily be provided to the public school system they attend, to pay for private school education and associated expense.
“There was an urgent need for school choice in 2019, and finally, parents in Memphis and Nashville won’t have to wait another day to choose the best educational fit for their children,” said Governor Lee. “I thank each school that has partnered with us to swiftly implement a program that will change the lives of Tennessee students, and I invite interested families to begin the enrollment process today.”
The motion to approve the ESA program was previously on hold after the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Shelby County Government, and the Metropolitan Nashville Board of Education filed a lawsuit claiming the ESA Act violated several provisions of the Tennessee Constitution, including the Home Rule Amendment, the equal protection clauses and the education clause. The injunction has since been lifted.
In an open letter to Memphis and Nashville parents, the schools that are a part of the program said the following:
The following schools are planning on participating in the program:
Benton Hall Academy – Davidson
Christ Presbyterian Academy – Davidson
Christ the King School – Davidson
Ezell-Harding Academy – Davidson
Father Ryan High School – Davidson
Holy Rosary Academy – Davidson
King’s Academy – Davidson
Overbrook School – Davidson
St. Agnes Academy – Shelby
St. Ann School – Davidson
St. Cecilia Academy – Davidson
St. Clement Christian Academy – Davidson
St. Dominic School – Shelby
St. Edwards School – Davidson
St. Henry School – Davidson
St. Joseph School – Davidson
St. Pius X Classical Academy – Davidson
Templeton Academy – Davidson
Brinkley Heights Urban Academy – Shelby
Central Baptist School – Shelby
Christ Methodist Day School – Shelby
Christ the King Lutheran School – Shelby
The Collegiate School of Memphis – Shelby
Concord Academy – Shelby
Creative Life Preparatory – Shelby
Greater Praise Christian Academy – Shelby
Harding Academy of Memphis – Shelby
Holy Rosary Catholic School – Shelby
Immaculate Conception Cathedral School – Shelby
Immanuel Lutheran School – Shelby
New Hope Christian Academy – Shelby
Presbyterian Day School – Shelby
Sensational Enlightenment Academy – Shelby
St. Ann Bartlett Catholic School – Shelby
St. Benedict at Auburndale School – Shelby
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School – Shelby
St. George’s Independent School – Shelby
St. Louis Catholic School – Shelby
St. Paul Catholic School – Shelby
Woodland Presbyterian School – Shelby
Word of Faith Christian Academy – Shelby
St. John Vianney Catholic School – Sumner
Governor Lee invited Tennessee families in Davidson and Shelby counties to apply here. The Tennessee Department of Education will contact interested families with additional instructions in the coming days.
Independent schools in Davidson, Shelby, and surrounding counties that will be part of the ESA program have been invited to apply here.
