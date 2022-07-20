Independent Tennessee schools show support for ESA program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday that over 40 independent schools have committed to making seats available immediately for students enrolled in the Education Savings Account program, pending approval, and invited parents to begin the application process.

Commonly known as school vouchers, the Tennessee General Assembly previously passed the ESA in 2019, establishing a program allowing a limited number of eligible students to directly receive their share of state and local education funds, which would ordinarily be provided to the public school system they attend, to pay for private school education and associated expense.

“There was an urgent need for school choice in 2019, and finally, parents in Memphis and Nashville won’t have to wait another day to choose the best educational fit for their children,” said Governor Lee. “I thank each school that has partnered with us to swiftly implement a program that will change the lives of Tennessee students, and I invite interested families to begin the enrollment process today.”

The motion to approve the ESA program was previously on hold after the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Shelby County Government, and the Metropolitan Nashville Board of Education filed a lawsuit claiming the ESA Act violated several provisions of the Tennessee Constitution, including the Home Rule Amendment, the equal protection clauses and the education clause. The injunction has since been lifted.

In an open letter to Memphis and Nashville parents, the schools that are a part of the program said the following:

There was a pressing need in 2019 for parents to find the best educational fit for their children, and we cannot let the passage of time unfairly deprive students. Data shows that COVID-19 learning loss disproportionately affected students of color. School closure, virtual learning, and a loss of supportive environment contributed to declines, but we stand at the ready to help students repair and excel. The core mission of the ESA program is for students to be in the most academically tailored and supportive environment possible. We believe that quality experience supersedes quantity, and as partners, we will work together to ensure: ● Independent schools in Memphis and Nashville have seats available for students this year ● Eligible families are aware of the ESA resources available to them this school year and have the opportunity to enroll ● Transparency and accountability are built into every step

The following schools are planning on participating in the program:

Benton Hall Academy – Davidson

Christ Presbyterian Academy – Davidson

Christ the King School – Davidson

Ezell-Harding Academy – Davidson

Father Ryan High School – Davidson

Holy Rosary Academy – Davidson

King’s Academy – Davidson

Overbrook School – Davidson

St. Agnes Academy – Shelby

St. Ann School – Davidson

St. Cecilia Academy – Davidson

St. Clement Christian Academy – Davidson

St. Dominic School – Shelby

St. Edwards School – Davidson

St. Henry School – Davidson

St. Joseph School – Davidson

St. Pius X Classical Academy – Davidson

Templeton Academy – Davidson

Brinkley Heights Urban Academy – Shelby

Central Baptist School – Shelby

Christ Methodist Day School – Shelby

Christ the King Lutheran School – Shelby

The Collegiate School of Memphis – Shelby

Concord Academy – Shelby

Creative Life Preparatory – Shelby

Greater Praise Christian Academy – Shelby

Harding Academy of Memphis – Shelby

Holy Rosary Catholic School – Shelby

Immaculate Conception Cathedral School – Shelby

Immanuel Lutheran School – Shelby

New Hope Christian Academy – Shelby

Presbyterian Day School – Shelby

Sensational Enlightenment Academy – Shelby

St. Ann Bartlett Catholic School – Shelby

St. Benedict at Auburndale School – Shelby

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School – Shelby

St. George’s Independent School – Shelby

St. Louis Catholic School – Shelby

St. Paul Catholic School – Shelby

Woodland Presbyterian School – Shelby

Word of Faith Christian Academy – Shelby

St. John Vianney Catholic School – Sumner

Governor Lee invited Tennessee families in Davidson and Shelby counties to apply here. The Tennessee Department of Education will contact interested families with additional instructions in the coming days.

Independent schools in Davidson, Shelby, and surrounding counties that will be part of the ESA program have been invited to apply here.

