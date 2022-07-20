Advertisement

Guns, tiny blades and handcuff keys: all hidden in the walls of the Downtown Detention Center


By Jeremy Finley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Guns, tiny blades and handcuff keys: all hidden in the walls of the Downtown Detention Center

Video shown in day three of the trial of Alex Friedmann showed how crime scene investigators discovered pistols, ammunition, and tiny kits that could help inmates escape from handcuffs, all hidden in the walls of the Davidson County Detention Center while it was under construction.

Friedmann, a prison reform expert, is charged with vandalism of over $250,000, but is accused by Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall of hatching the scheme to help future inmate escape the jail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Friedmann trial continues with expert testimonies

Surveillance video showed investigators discovered grout in several walls within the jail were poorly applied.

Lynn Mace, a crime scene investigator with Metro Police, testified that as they cut into the grout, they found tiny kits.

Those kits consisted of thin blades, razors, saw blades and handcuff keys.

“Once we finished up the first day, there was shock and awe,” Mace said.

Investigators also showed the loaded pistols, along with ammunition, that were stashed in carved out sections of walls.

The video also shows how Friedmann, dressed as a construction worker, had complete access to the entire jail construction site.

Even when security increased as the jail construction reached completion, Friedmann used his drivers license to get inside as a temporary worker.

The video showed Friedmann even tricked sheriff’s staff to let him into locked rooms.

The trial continues Wednesday at 9 a.m.

