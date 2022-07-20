GRAPHIC: Watuga Lake anglers capture video of black bear eating white-tailed deer

WATUGA LAKE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two anglers on Watuga Lake managed to capture video of a black bear eating a white-tailed deer this week, according to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

“85% of a black bear’s diet is made up of vegetation, but you wouldn’t know it after watching this video!” the post said. Dustin Tolley and Adam Buckles were the ones to capture the video, a rare occasion, according to the TWRA.

“We want to take this opportunity to remind people not to feed or approach bears,” the post said. “We know they appear cute and cuddly and you may want to take pictures with them but remember, they are predators and may attack when provoked or hungry.”

See a bear anywhere in East Tennessee? Here’s what you need to know.

