The future of Nashville’s Peanut Shop unknown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being bought by new owners, historic downtown Nashville Arcade vendors await announcements that determine whether they stay or go.

Hidden inside Nashville’s downtown Arcade is a Peanut shop owned by two sisters. It is a place where honey-toasted pecans and butter toffee cashews have lived comfortably together since 1927.

While the air conditioner may have been broken, this is still a cool place to be.

Olivia and her sister Kathy took over the store 33 years ago after their grandfather left it to them, but their future is now in question with the incoming new owners and new rent rates.

“We’re not sure how that’s going to go yet. Kathy is ready to go; I don’t know for sure,” Olivia told us.

For sure, the sweetest and crunchiest thing in Nashville’s past with a future unknown.

