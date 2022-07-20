FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat and humidity expected today

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to excessive and dangerous heat and humidity expected across the Mid State

A leftover shower or storm in one or two spots to start off our Wednesday, but the bigger story today will be the heat and the humidity.

Temperatures are going to soar back into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon with heat index values as high as 110° at times. A heat advisory is in effect all day for much of the Mid State.

Tonight, will be very warm and humid with temperatures in the mid 70s by tomorrow morning.

The heat continues tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 90s for the afternoon with heat index values still in the triple digits, but below any heat advisory criteria as of now. An isolated shower cannot be totally ruled out tomorrow, but most if not all of us will end up staying dry.

Friday is looking slightly less humid, but still hot with temperatures in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

Our weekend will be dry with temperatures in the upper 90s on both Saturday and Sunday. As of now, heat index values are still expected to be in the triple digits during the afternoons, but still under any heat advisory criteria.

Highs stay in the upper 90s on Monday with a late day shower or storm to keep an eye out for.

A shower cannot be ruled out on Tuesday as well with temperatures in the mid 90s.

