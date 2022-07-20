Fire department Captain hit on side of road while on duty

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee City Fire Department Captian recovered Tuesday after a severe car crash.

TCVFD said crews responded to a mutual aid to Bucksnort Fire Rescue on an 18-wheeler fire at mile marker 155 Westbound I-40 at approximately 8:48 p.m.

The preliminary report revealed that a van was traveling westbound in the closed lane and then struck Tanker 522, then a passenger car that soon clipped TCVFD Captain Ted Presgraves, standing at the pump panel of Tanker 523.

He was administering aid when he was hit on the side of the road (TCVFD)

The crew quickly started caring for Captain Presgraves and worked to free the trapped driver of the van.

Captain Presgraves was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. He was quickly taken into surgery and was reported to be resting in a room at the hospital.

“At this time, TCVFD and the Family would like to Thank Everyone for all the Prayers, Calls, and Messages. We want to Give a Special Thanks to Hickman County EMS, Dickson County EMS, Bucksnort Fire Rescue, Coble Fire Department, Hickman County Dispatchers, Dickson County Dispatchers, Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, THP, Vanderbilt Life Flight Crew, TDOT, I-40 TOWING, Vanderbilt Doctors and Nurses for Everything they have done for Captain Presgraves during his time of need. I also want to Thank our Personnel on the scene; when this happened, they did everything they trained for every day. The only difference is this time; it was one of our own; great Job We are Proud of Every one of You,” TCVFD officials said on Facebook.

Captain Presgraves is expected to make a full recovery.

No information regarding whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident has been released.

