CPD looks for missing 33-year-old woman

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Authorities are working to locate 33-year-old Jessica Casey, who was last seen on July 17th in the North Ford Street area.

Jessica is described as being 5′ 7″ and 115 pounds. She has auburn-colored hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lucas at 931-648-0656 ext. 5270.

