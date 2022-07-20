Advertisement

CPD looks for missing 33-year-old woman


Jessica Casey, age 33
Jessica Casey, age 33(CPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Authorities are working to locate 33-year-old Jessica Casey, who was last seen on July 17th in the North Ford Street area.

Jessica is described as being 5′ 7″ and 115 pounds. She has auburn-colored hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lucas at 931-648-0656 ext. 5270.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New app to beat the summer heat
New app to beat the summer heat
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening news update
Tuesday evening news update
Staffing shortages hit summer camp
Parents struggle to find summer camps due to staffing shortage