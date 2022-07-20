3 men headed to federal prison in connection to ‘Blue Heroin’ conspiracy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men, who were indicted in February 2020 in connection to a deadly heroin and fentanyl distribution network, will be headed to federal prison.

26-year-old Marquel Peoples and 28-year-old Christopher Johnson made appearances in the U.S. District Court to answer a 15-count indictment, which charged them with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil, and various counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

Blaine Ellis, 32, of LaVergne, was also charged in this case with possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. He pleaded guilty in June 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Peoples and Johnson were also charged with being responsible for the distribution of more than 400 grams of fentanyl, and with possessing firearms in furtherance of drug crimes.

The indictment alleged that the fentanyl Peoples distributed resulted in serious bodily injury to others and resulted in the death of one person.

Peoples pleaded guilty on Tuesday to eight counts of the indictment under a binding plea agreement, which if accepted by the court, he could face up to 16 years in prison when he is sentenced later this year.

Johnson also pleaded guilty in October 2021 to seven counts of the indictment and was sentenced in May to five years and eight months in prison.

“The U.S. just recorded its highest number of overdose deaths on record, surpassing 100,000 in 2021,” said U.S. Attorney Wildasin. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to vigorously pursue those who fuel this deadly epidemic by illegally distributing these deadly substances.”

According to documents from the court, in the summer of 2019, law enforcement became aware of the reports of blue-tinted drugs, which were causing overdoses in the Middle Tennessee area.

Officials were able to obtain the blue-tinted drugs from Peoples, Johnson and Ellis. After subsequent testing, authorities determined the drugs contained both heroin and fentanyl.

During one operation, Peoples claimed responsibility for the blue drugs sayings, “If you got the blue stuff...you got it from us.”

The investigation also led to a fatal overdose in March 2019.

