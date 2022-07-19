Two men rescued from crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash that left two men trapped inside their vehicle early Tuesday morning.

According to personnel at the scene, two men were driving on Briley Parkway around 4:30 a.m. when they left the roadway and flipped their car down an embankment at the I-65 North ramp.

Emergency personnel were forced to cut the vehicle in order to remove the driver, who suffered a broken leg in the crash. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. The passenger suffered minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash and police at the scene reported there were no signs of impairment.

The I-65 North ramp was closed during the rescue.

