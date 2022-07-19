Tennessee’s ESA program to relaunch today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The website for the state’s education savings account (ESA) program is expected to relaunch today.

A legal battle to stop the ESA program from being implemented in Nashville has been in the court system for two years, until last Wednesday, when the chancery court lifted the injunction on the program.

That means the education savings account program, which some call a school voucher program, will be implemented in Shelby County schools, metro Nashville public schools, and in the achievement school district which is also in Memphis.

The website is expected to launch sometime on Tuesday.

The Department of Education needed four business days to update the program resources on the website to make sure up-to-date information is available for families and schools.

Governor Bill Lee says the ESA program will ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child.

Each ESA fund is expected to give each eligible student about $7,000 dollars to pay for private school tuition or other approved educational expenses.

For the upcoming school year, 5,000 ESAs will be available.

An ESA award does not mean a student will attend the participating private school; they must apply to that school and be accepted.

Critics say it unfairly takes public funding away from public schools and puts it towards private schools.

An enrollment lottery will be held if the eligible applications received exceed the maximum number of students that may participate in the school year.

