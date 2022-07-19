Tennessee State Museum provides fun, educating entertainment for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As summer advances, parents out there may be running out of ideas to entertain and educate their kids.

The Tennessee State Museum has an area where kids can get hands-on entertainment and education.

Inside the museum is the Children’s Gallery, open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Gallery encourages children aged three to eight to explore play and discover Tennessee’s history and culture in a hands-on way.

Visitors can take a tour of Tennessee by walking along a giant map of the state.

For more information about the Tennessee State Museum visit tnmuseum.org.

