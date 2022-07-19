Advertisement

TBI releases 2021 Crime Report


The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the 2021 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ crime report that details the volume and nature of crime as reported by TBI agents.

The TBI said the report is important because it complies date submitted to the agency through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System. Some of the findings in the report include the following:

- A total of 502,706 Group A (typically the most serious) offenses were reported in 2021, decreasing 1.38% from 2020.

- 132,253 Group A arrests were made in 2021, of which 7.65% were juveniles.

- The crime rate per 100,000 for Group A offenses was 7,207.

- There were 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021, an increase of 3.03% from 2020.

“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens.”

To see the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

North Nashville landfill running out of room
North Nashville landfill running out of room
Breaking News WSMV Logo
Dispute in Jack in the Box parking lot leads to fatal shootout
Vanderbilt addresses mental health in kids
Vanderbilt addresses mental health in kids
Educating and entertaining at the state museum
Educating and entertaining at the state museum