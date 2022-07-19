Stolen food trucks and camper located with owner’s GPS tracker

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities located a stolen food truck and camper Tuesday with the help of the owner’s global positioning satellite.

Montgomery County Sheriff officials said on Sunday, officials were alerted to a stolen food truck trailer near Chapel Hill Road. The owner told police he had an active GPS tracker hidden inside the trailer when it was stolen.

Trucks stolen (Clarksville PD)

Patrol Deputies armed with GPS coordinates could find the trailer behind a residence in the 3600 block of Chapel Hill Road. Further investigation confirmed that the trailer was stolen and was hidden behind the property with a second stolen food truck trailer; both were in various stages of disassembly. Deputies recovered both food trucks and the mobile home.

Anyone with information related to suspicious activity at the 3600 block of Chapel Hill Road is asked to contact Investigator Inman at 931-648-0611.

Trucks stolen (Clarksville PD)

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.