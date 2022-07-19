Pregnant mother seriously injured, family calls on city to crack down on drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pregnant Nashville mother is in the hospital with serious brain injuries after a crash on Gallatin Pike and now, her family is calling on the city to crack down on bad drivers.

Abbey Dailey and her three young daughters were in the car when the family said they were struck head-on by someone speeding.

“She was yelling, ‘Mommy don’t die. Don’t die,’” 7-year-old Robin Dailey recalled.

Robin said she was scared that Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

“It kind of surprised me like woah what happened,” Robin said.

That afternoon, Robin, her two sisters and mom were pulling left out of the Sonic on Gallatin Pike. They were driving into the center lane. MNPD said that’s right when another driver traveling northbound also pulled into the center lane and honked. MNPD said witnesses told police that car was speeding.

“The guy just went in front,” Robin said.

The family said the collision left the girls scratched and bruised. While they are okay, their mom is in far worse shape.

“It was kind of sad to have my mom go away to the hospital,” Robin said.

At 21 weeks pregnant, Abbey Dailey remains in the hospital after a craniectomy.

“Fortunately, the baby is okay, but that is another issue,” Abbey’s husband, Brian Dailey, said. “That pain medication is hard for her because she can’t take the stronger pain medication because she is pregnant.”

Brian is asking city leaders for more traffic enforcement. WSMV 4 brought his concerns to city councilors Brett Withers and Emily Benedict who represent his area. They said they are asking MNPD to increase police presence there. Benedict is also in discussions with NDOT for a redesign of Gallatin Pike.

“The city can do things, but ultimately it is up to personal behavior behind a 2,000 lb. to 4,000 lb. vehicle,” Benedict said.

Robin said she hasn’t been to the hospital to see her mom since the accident.

“Because I don’t want to see her because I don’t want to see somebody in pain,” Robin said. “I would say ‘I love you mom. I am sorry that guy hit you.’”

According to MNPD, the DA’s Office is investigating the crash. WSMV 4 asked police about increasing their presence along Gallatin Pike. MNPD said based on data reviewed weekly, the hot spots right now in East Nashville are Dickerson Pike and East Trinity lane so that’s where the most enforcement is at currently. NDOT told us that Gallatin Pike is a “major priority” for safety enhancements in the short term. Gallatin Pike is identified on NDOT’s Vision Zero High Injury Network, which can be found here.

