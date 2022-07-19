‘No vending’ signs in Nashville 3 days before ban begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville sidewalk vendors are three days away from no longer being able to vend on the sidewalks of in areas of downtown Nashville.

The ban goes into effect Thursday, July 21. City crews have already put up signs in the restricted areas in downtown showcasing the various streets where street vending is no longer allowed.

“No Vending” signs have gone up in and around some Downtown streets, including Broadway. Last week, the Metro Parking and Traffic Commission voted to ban vending in certain areas due to the concern of pedestrian safety @WSMV pic.twitter.com/WpA1WqGTA1 — Danielle Jackson (@DJacksonTV) July 19, 2022

Vendors like Matthew Edwards, who has been selling CBD products for years in the downtown area says he’s confused about how vendors have become an issue.

“It’s just small businesses and hardworking people that are coming down here to address a demand that’s always been present and isn’t going away. Whether its next Thursday people are going to come out of those bars and want hotdogs,” said Edwards.

However, city leaders with Metro Nashville say the congestion on Broadway sidewalks and some other surrounding streets is an issue. The mayor putting emphasis on the concern around pedestrian safety. But for Edwards, he says there are more issues not involving vendors when comes to the safety of pedestrians.

“I agree that pedestrian safety is a critical element of the tourist industry down here but very few instances of pedestrian safety involve a vendor.

“You’re still going to be struggling with the scooters that you’re tripping over. You’re still going to be struggling with people with blankets laid out asleep on the sidewalk, and there’s still holes everywhere. All of the obstacles that they want to address from a pedestrian safety standpoint will be there whether or not the vendors are.

Last week, the Metro Parking and Traffic commission voted in favor of enforcing a ban on vending. Here’s the map of the streets where vending is no longer allowed. Some downtown residents and business owners for the ban say they want to see regulations and enforcement.

“It is just strange to have an all-out ban on vending in its entirety whenever it really does add to the experience of tourists coming in here and it’s an expectation,” said Edwards.

Metro Police Department spokesperson told us that bike patrols have begun to inform vendors about the restricting areas where vending is prohibited. The spokesperson said they want to focus on educating this new change first before civil violations are given.

