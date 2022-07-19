Memphis man charged with making alleged threats on Davidson Co. judge and prosecutor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Memphis man was arrested after allegedly making threats against a judge and prosecutor in Davidson County.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents said they had begun the investigation after District Attorney Glenn Funk requested it on May 6th. Agents then began investigating an allegation that an individual contacted the Administrative Office of the Courts and threatened the lives of the judge and prosecutor handling his case.

Authorities said Metro Nashville Police helped gather the information that identified 34-year-old Bobby Terrell Harris as the individual responsible for making the phone call and threats.

Harris was arrested on June 21st in Shelby County on unrelated charges and transported to the Davidson County Jail on July 14th. Harris was booked on two Retaliation for Past Action counts and is held on a $56,000 bond.

