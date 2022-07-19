Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee lawmaker was arrested for domestic assault and theft of property.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rep. Torrey Harris (D-Memphis) on Saturday in Nashville.

The victim told police that Harris, his ex-boyfriend, assaulted him.

According to the police report, the victim went to Harris’ apartment to return his dog and discuss their recent relationship.

Harris allegedly grabbed the victim’s arms to prevent him from leaving and scratched the man before he was able to escape.

The victim told police several items were missing from his apartment.

Harris is accused of stealing a Macbook Air, a Playstation 5, a barstool, lamps, shoes, AirPods, an Apple watch and a TV mount.

Harris is charged with assault, domestic bodily injury and theft of property between $1,000 and $2,500.

Harris issued a statement claiming his innocence:

“I first want to say thank you for all the support and to those who have reached out during this time. I have retained legal counsel and myself and the team are working diligently to cooperate with the investigation. I maintain my innocence and will plead not guilty to the charges. I know that at the end of this I will be cleared of all allegations. My focus will remain on serving the people as it always has been, but my ask is that if someone you know – loved one, friend, or neighbor is battling with mental health, that you help them as best as you can. Never deter from supporting those who need us even at their toughest moments. As for me, I want to say thank you for all the calls and to those who have reached out during this time. This has been a lived example that will help me better help those I serve. Trust me, I have already noticed steps in policy that lawmakers like myself must work to improve throughout the justice system. Over the next couple of weeks you will learn more about this matter and I look forward to moving on after it is all said and done.”

