Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault

Torrey Harris
Torrey Harris(Davidson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee lawmaker was arrested for domestic assault and theft of property.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rep. Torrey Harris (D-Memphis) on Saturday in Nashville.

The victim told police that Harris, his ex-boyfriend, assaulted him.

According to the police report, the victim went to Harris’ apartment to return his dog and discuss their recent relationship.

Harris allegedly grabbed the victim’s arms to prevent him from leaving and scratched the man before he was able to escape.

The victim told police several items were missing from his apartment.

Harris is accused of stealing a Macbook Air, a Playstation 5, a barstool, lamps, shoes, AirPods, an Apple watch and a TV mount.

Harris is charged with assault, domestic bodily injury and theft of property between $1,000 and $2,500.

Harris issued a statement claiming his innocence:

