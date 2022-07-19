First Alert Forecast: Warm-up begins with most areas staying dry

Today is going to be a warmer day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with highs in the mid to upper 80s and even near 90 in a couple of spots this afternoon.

A passing shower or rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out today, but some areas will remain dry. Tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s.

A heat advisory has been issued for much of the Mid State tomorrow with temperatures expected to stretch into the upper 90s in the afternoon. With the humidity factored in, we’re expecting heat index values of 105° or greater during the day.

Thursday will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid 90s and a stray afternoon rain shower.

Temperatures on Friday will reach back into the upper 90s with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

The weekend is looking very hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday under plenty of sunshine. As of now, no heat advisories have been issued for the weekend but we’ll see if that changes in the days to come.

An isolated storm will try and cool things down on Monday but temperatures will still make run into the upper 90s for the day.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.