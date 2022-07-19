Driver hits telephone pole leading to power outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews were dispatched to a scene after a car reportedly crashed into a telephone pole, knocking down wires on Tuesday.

Nashville Fire crews on the scene told us a driver reportedly hit the telephone pole in the Auburn Lane and Estes Road area and then drove off, leaving wires all over the ground and the surrounding area.

The Nashville Electric Service outage map reported that several customers are now without power. It is unknown if the wires are dangerous or not.

The whereabouts of the driver are unknown.

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.

