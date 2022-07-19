Dispute in Jack in the Box parking lot leads to fatal shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was pronounced dead Tuesday following a shooting at a Nashville Jack in the Box.

Police said the shooting occurred following a dispute in the Jack in the Box parking lot at 24 Largo Drive. It is unclear what the disagreement was about.

Responding officers arrested the suspect on the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a breaking news update, and we will update the story as we receive more information.

