Cyber security experts issue warning after latest breach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Now that Marriott has been breached three times, experts are issuing warnings about cyber security.

Scott Augenbaum is a former FBI agent who specialized in cyber crime. He knows that if a large company like Marriott can be compromised three times in the last four years; smaller businesses, non profits, and individuals are far more susceptible.

Augenbaum said it is important to note that people do not have to spend money to protect themselves, and most data breaches can be prevented.

“Have strong usernames and passwords and then secure them all with two factor authentication. Become a human firewall,” advised Augenbaum. “Think before you click, think before you act. These things put together will not prevent all cyber crime, but it would have protected almost 90% of what I dealt with.”

Additionally, experts warn:

Do not click on links in emails.

Do not respond to questionable text messages and don’t let your passwords be a weakness.

If you are a Marriott customer, make sure your Marriott password is not the same as any of your other passwords. If you receive an email from someone you think is affiliated with Marriott saying your account has been compromised - don’t click on any links.

Contact the company directly, instead.

